Fatal Jackson Crash Under Investigation

On June 9, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department were summoned to the area of Farmingdale Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and Jackson Township Police Department determined that a 2017 Audi A4 was traveling westbound on Farmingdale Road when it swerved to avoid a head on collision with a red in color SUV. In swerving into the left lane to avoid the crash, the Audi struck a bicyclist. After striking the bicyclist, the operator of the Audi over corrected his steering and struck a tree. The red SUV continued eastbound on Farmingdale Road, and left the scene.

As a result of the crash, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Audi was transported to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold for treatment of minor injuries.

Continuing investigation has revealed that the vehicle that may have caused the crash is believed to be a Hyundai – red or maroon in color. The operator of the vehicle is believed to be a Caucasian female with a young male child.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sergeant Brad Frank of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3689, or Sergeant Edward Travisano of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.