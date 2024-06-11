Development Company Looking to Turn Revolutionary War Site Into Warehouses

Wall-based real estate firm, Active Acquisitions, is seeking permission from local and county planning boards to build two warehouses totaling over 453-thousand square feet on Old York Road in Upper Freehold. Officials and residents in Upper Freehold and nearby Allentown have raised concerns about this acquisition for years at public meetings. They say they are worried about the possible side effects of noise, truck traffic and pollution. Furthermore, other opponents also claim history is at stake. The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners is in talks with Active Acquisitions to purchase the property for preservation stating that it is a significantly historic property where events happened as a prelude to the Battle of Monmouth, which was the turning point in the history of our country.

