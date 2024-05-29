County Rental Assistance Housing Choice Vouchers Pre-Application Available Online June 3-7

“We are proud that the Division of Social Services is one of the few county entities in New Jersey to be designated as a public housing agency,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Pre-applications for the Monmouth County Rental Assistance HCV program lottery will be available online from June 3-7. Details about this program, including eligibility information, will be listed on the first page of the pre-application which you can find at www.visitmonmouth.com.”

“It is important to note that letters indicating selection for the waiting list will be sent within two months of pre-application closing,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Social Services. “We look forward to offering this important program to our residents. For those who need assistance with housing, please call the Monmouth ACTS Navigation Hotline at 732-683-8959.”

Applicants not selected for the lottery are also encouraged to contact the Monmouth ACTS Navigation Hotline for resources to assist low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled with finding safe, sanitary housing in Monmouth County.

MCPHA was authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide rent subsidies to Monmouth County residents in 1977.

For more information about the Division of Social Services, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.