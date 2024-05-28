Social Media Spreads Unconfirmed Reports of Violence Along The Jersey Shore This Weekend

Social media was busy this weekend spreading unconfirmed reports of shootings and stabbings along the Jersey Shore. On “X” formally known as Twitter reports spread of a shooting and stabbing in Seaside Heights while Facebook a “news group” reported ashooting in Keansburg.

There were accurate reports of civil unrest in Wildwood and Ocean City. On Sunday night the leadership of both towns ordered a state of emergency after calls came in of large numbers of juveniles in the area. The state of emergency was lifted early yesterday morning.

