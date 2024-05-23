Couples Wanted for the Monmouth County Clerk’s First Group Wedding

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon will be officiating this wonderful event! Space is limited, so couples will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are some important notes for couples:

This event is a ceremony only, and there is no reception; photos can be taken after the ceremony on the grounds.

Couples are limited to a maximum of four guests, but the event will be livestreamed for additional guests to view online.

Obtaining a marriage license in advance is the responsibility of the couple.

If you are ready to apply, please click below!

Apply here to get married at the Group Wedding Ceremony on June 26, 2024!