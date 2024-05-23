© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Couples Wanted for the Monmouth County Clerk’s First Group Wedding

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 23, 2024 at 6:24 AM EDT

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon will be officiating this wonderful event! Space is limited, so couples will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are some important notes for couples:

  • This event is a ceremony only, and there is no reception; photos can be taken after the ceremony on the grounds.
  • Couples are limited to a maximum of four guests, but the event will be livestreamed for additional guests to view online.
  • Obtaining a marriage license in advance is the responsibility of the couple.

If you are ready to apply, please click below!
Apply here to get married at the Group Wedding Ceremony on June 26, 2024!
Tags
Local News Monmouth County ClerkMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride