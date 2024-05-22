© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Ocean Grove To Open Beaches Sunday Morning This Summer

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published May 22, 2024 at 5:58 AM EDT
The Jersey Shore Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is claiming victory over the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.

The fight was over access to the beach on Sunday mornings. According to a news release the OGCMA would chain and lock all beach access stairways before the rule reversal.

The OGCMA is asserting the change comes as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has ordered them to open their privately owned beach on Sunday mornings. They have also filed an appeal against the order but will provide lifeguards for the safety of beachgoers.
Tom Brennan
