Local School District Announces Data Breach

This Monday, May 20th, Shore Regional High School District issued an announcement revealing that on or around April 13th of 2023, the district experienced a breach in their system.

After almost a year of thorough investigation into the data breach, a full list of files impacted in the cyber attack has been assembled. These files range from basic information like names and dates of birth, to highly sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, personal health & medical insurance, and financial information.

The exact numbers of affected people weren’t disclosed in the announcement, but statistics from the NJ Department of Education indicate that a total of 573 students were in the school’s system at this time. The district has offered complimentary identity monitoring and protection services for affected peoples during this time, in hopes that any possible damage may be mitigated or prevented.