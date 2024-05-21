Another Big Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County

The ticket from last Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Laurel Market Deli on Laurel Avenue in Hazlet. In a statement, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said, “Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner.”



In late March a $1.13B Powerball ticket was sold at a Shoprite in Neptune. Then in April a $30M Pick-6 ticket was sold at the Wawa on Route 33 in Freehold.

