Another Big Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
This time a Jersey Cash 5 matched five numbers making it a $1M winner.

The ticket from last Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Laurel Market Deli on Laurel Avenue in Hazlet. In a statement, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said, “Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner.”

 
In late March a $1.13B Powerball ticket was sold at a Shoprite in Neptune. Then in April a $30M Pick-6 ticket was sold at the Wawa on Route 33 in Freehold.
