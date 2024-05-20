© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

County Commissioners Remind Beach-Goers About The Beach Public Safety Dashboard

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:53 AM EDT

“As the weather warms up, we want all of our residents and visitors to stay safe when heading to one of our incredible beaches,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “The Beach Public Safety Dashboard is a helpful tool which can provide details to make sure everyone has a fantastic and safe day at the beach. We are thrilled to be able to provide this service for what is certain to be another memorable summer season.”

The digital dashboard uses real-time data acquired through call for service requests to populate information such as frequency and location of marine life activity; water safety conditions, including reported rip current locations and wave height; pertinent weather details, including emergency weather events; frequently asked questions; and tower locations and directions.

For more information, visit www.monmouthcountybeaches.com.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride