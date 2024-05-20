County Commissioners Remind Beach-Goers About The Beach Public Safety Dashboard

“As the weather warms up, we want all of our residents and visitors to stay safe when heading to one of our incredible beaches,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “The Beach Public Safety Dashboard is a helpful tool which can provide details to make sure everyone has a fantastic and safe day at the beach. We are thrilled to be able to provide this service for what is certain to be another memorable summer season.”

The digital dashboard uses real-time data acquired through call for service requests to populate information such as frequency and location of marine life activity; water safety conditions, including reported rip current locations and wave height; pertinent weather details, including emergency weather events; frequently asked questions; and tower locations and directions.

For more information, visit www.monmouthcountybeaches.com.