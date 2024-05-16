Local Youth Soccer Coach Charged With Crimes Against Eight children

Ryan Gunsauls, 32, of Union Beach is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, eight counts of third-degree Distributing Obscene Materials to a Minor, two counts of second-degree Attempted Endangering, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and single counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) and third-degree Possession of CSAM.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Union Beach Police Department began last week, when a juvenile disclosed that Gunsauls had been soliciting and distributing sexually explicit materials with him via a social media app. As the investigation continued, the additional victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17, were identified and contacted for interviews.

Gunsauls was arrested without incident in Hazlet on Friday, May 11 and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 20 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau. Anyone with more information about Gunsauls’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.