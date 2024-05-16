© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Local Hospitals Score High for Inclusivity

WBJB | By Ivy Erazo-Kase
Published May 16, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT
Tom Brennan

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation published their annual Healthcare Equality Index (or HEI), which acts as a national benchmarking tool to evaluate hospitals on their inclusion and equity towards LGBTQ+ patients.

In this year’s assessment, New Jersey ended up with 32 hospitals in the nation that are designated “Healthcare Equality Leaders''. Of those 32, four Monmouth County hospitals made the list, including Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, and Riverview Medical Center in Redbank.

Meeting the HEI benchmark places these institutions in the top 36th percentile of this year's evaluated hospitals, proving that they are committed to the equal care and treatment of their patients.
