Red Bank's Danny Murphy Passes

Danny Murphy had been a staple of the Red Bank restaurant scene ever since he opened Danny’s Steakhouse in 1969, an eatery which keeps its doors open to this very day. In the beginning, the restaurant was actually called Danny’s Pizza Hut, which then became Danny’s Italian Restaurant, and would then undergo another seven different format changes over the years.

The property’s history is a testament to Danny Murphy’s ability to improvise and adapt to the climate, a trait which he used to persuade Red Bank officials to allow curbside dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Asbury Park Press reports, many in the Red Bank and greater Monmouth County communities are lamenting his death, sharing sentiments that he was a champion of small businesses and a legend in the local restaurant industry.

Murphy is survived by his children, grandchildren, and the many businesses which he positively impacted during his lifetime.