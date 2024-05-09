Monmouth County Town Puts Limits on Beach Holes

Under the new rules, holes cannot be deeper than 12″ or the knees of the shortest participant, whichever is shorter. Also, holes cannot be left unattended and must be filled before leaving the area. It also bans “‘burying’ persons below grade or in standing position.” Sea Girt isn’t the only town to enforce strict limits on the size of beach holes. Belmar, as well as Seaside Heights also have rules regulating hole size. According to Sea Girt Beach Manager, Jim Freda, it’s not unusual for there to be several sand-related deaths along the Atlantic coast each year.