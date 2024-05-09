© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth County Town Puts Limits on Beach Holes

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:24 AM EDT

Under the new rules, holes cannot be deeper than 12″ or the knees of the shortest participant, whichever is shorter. Also, holes cannot be left unattended and must be filled before leaving the area. It also bans “‘burying’ persons below grade or in standing position.” Sea Girt isn’t the only town to enforce strict limits on the size of beach holes. Belmar, as well as Seaside Heights also have rules regulating hole size. According to Sea Girt Beach Manager, Jim Freda, it’s not unusual for there to be several sand-related deaths along the Atlantic coast each year.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride