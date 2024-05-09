Monmouth County Launches New Mental Health Initiatives
On Monday, May 6th, community partners from numerous Monmouth County Government Agencies met at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office to launch three new community-based initiatives. The programs, meant to promote mental health services across Monmouth County, are as follows:
- The ARRIVE Together program, which will partner law enforcement with mental health specialists.
- The Link 2 Care program, which lets law enforcement refer at-risk individuals to mental health services.
- The ReStart Diversion Program, which would divert low level offenders with mental health conditions from incarceration to psychiatric services.
The initiatives share a goal of enhancing the mental health of individuals whose personal problems have led to unfortunate run-ins with law enforcement, as well as giving them the tools to rehabilitate themselves.