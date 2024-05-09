© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County Launches New Mental Health Initiatives

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

On Monday, May 6th, community partners from numerous Monmouth County Government Agencies met at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office to launch three new community-based initiatives. The programs, meant to promote mental health services across Monmouth County, are as follows:

  • The ARRIVE Together program, which will partner law enforcement with mental health specialists.
  • The Link 2 Care program, which lets law enforcement refer at-risk individuals to mental health services.
  • The ReStart Diversion Program, which would divert low level offenders with mental health conditions from incarceration to psychiatric services. 

The initiatives share a goal of enhancing the mental health of individuals whose personal problems have led to unfortunate run-ins with law enforcement, as well as giving them the tools to rehabilitate themselves.
