Young Adults Less Concerned About Climate Change According to New Poll

Younger adults express less urgency than in prior polls on the topic of climate change according to the latest data from Monmouth University. While belief in climate change has been relatively consistent in recent years among Americans, the view that climate change is a very serious problem, and that the government should take action to address it has notably declined.

The new data comes as the fourth time Monmouth University has conducted a poll on this topic since 2015. The percentage of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 who see climate change as a very serious problem has fallen by 17 points from 67% in 2021 to just 50%. Among the same age group, support for government action on climate change has dropped by 18 points from 80% in 2021 to 62%. Some decline has been observed in all age groups but is most pronounced in younger adults.

The full results of the poll can be found here: Climate Change Concerns Dip | Monmouth University Polling Institute | Monmouth University

