Man Arrested Following String of Hazlet Arsons

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

Albert Caporaso, a 49-year-old man from Hazlet has been charged with seven counts of second-degree aggravated arson and single counts of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree resisting arrest, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

On six occasions beginning in December of 2023 through April 2024, police and firefighters responded to fires affecting abandoned homes on South Laurel Avenue in Hazlet. On Thursday, April 25th, members of the Hazlet Police Department observed Caporaso attempting to set fire to a storage shed on one of the properties and took him into custody.

A first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 1.
Scott Pendell
