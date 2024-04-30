© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Middletown Street Named After Van Zandt Brothers

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:42 AM EDT
Kathy, Steven, and Billy Van Zandt
Tom Brennan
Kathy, Steven, and Billy Van Zandt

Wilson Avenue was ceremoniously named Van Zandt Way after Billy and Steven.

Wilson Avenue in Middletown was closed late Friday morning for a special occasion. The township held a ceremony to rename the street “Van Zandt Way”. Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and NBC’s Brian Williams were on hand at the ceremony that paid tribute to Billy and Steven Van Zandt who grew up on Wilson Avenue.

Billy Van Zandt spoke of the house on Wilson Avenue by joking, “I don’t know what was in the water at our house but, we all drank it”.

During his remarks Steven paid tribute to his and Billy’s sister Kathy, saying “while me and Billy were running around trying to fight our way into show business she had to deal with the reality of keeping the family together. This is her honor as much as ours, maybe more so.”

He ended his remarks by saying that when he was younger his relationship with the Middletown police, especially the Chief of Police “wasn’t always that good”.

He joked with the crowd saying, “It’s a damn shame Chief Joseph McCarthy didn’t live here long enough to be here today. And it would have been just marvelous for him to have to see my name on his mail every day.”
Tags
Local News MiddletownMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan