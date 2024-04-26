Bradley Food Pantry Closing Doors as Search for New Home Continues

The Bradley Food Pantry has been operating out of St. James Episcopal Church in Bradley Beach for the past 40 years, providing food to families in need. The Pantry has been in search of a new location since August of 2023, citing increased need in the community following the COVID-19 pandemic and differing viewpoints with the church as primary reasons.

The Pantry has announced they will be closing this location on May 17th as they continue to look for a new space.

Linda Curtiss, Executive Director of the Bradley Food Pantry, commented, "The Bradley Food Pantry will not rest until we find a location where we can come back better and stronger than before, ready to help families in need once again."

The Pantry is hosting a fundraiser at Hominy Hill Golf Course in Colts Neck on May 20th, the proceeds from which will support their continued mission and search for a new location.

