“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” Back for 2024

“A Weekend in Old Monmouth,” the long-running initiative of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and Monmouth County Historical Commission is returning for 2024. On Sunday May 4th from 10am to 5pm and Saturday May 5th from noon to 5pm, 52 historic sites will be part of a self-guided historic tour spanning Monmouth County. An official tour guide including information on all participating sites, as well as a virtual tour with pictures and information on an interactive map, will be available at visitmonmouth.com

