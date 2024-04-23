Middletown Police Participate in National Take Back Initiative

The goal of the National Take Back Initiative is to provide a safe opportunity for the citizens of New Jersey to rid their homes of unused, unwanted, or expired medications by turning these medications over to law enforcement officials for disposal of these substances in a non-hazardous manner. In October 2023, New Jersey collected 14,449 pounds of unwanted medication with 240 participating state and local departments, making the bi-annual event a continued success and great benefit to the community.

Participants may dispose of medication(s) in the original container, or by removing the medication from the container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. Individuals are encouraged to remove any identifying information from prescription labels that may be present. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens. E-cigarette and vaping devices can also be disposed of only after the batteries are removed.

Middletown Police thanks those who will be participating in this event. We encourage all residents to be mindful of any medications that may be in their households and be sure to keep them out of the reach of small children.