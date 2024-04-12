Colts Neck Fatal Crash Under Investigation

At approximately 6:02 p.m., members of the Colts Neck Police Department responded to the area of State Highway 18 northbound in the area of milepost 17.0 for a motorcycle-versus-motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-year-old male from Eatontown was traveling northbound when his 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle struck the rear of a 2011 Ford F350 Utility truck, driven by a 27-year-old male. The crash caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected. The motorcycle slid to an uncontrolled stop and caught fire.

The motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene at 6:27 p.m.

The driver operating the utility truck remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Colts Neck Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Sergeant Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Department Officer Nicolas Tomaio at 732-780-7323.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.