County Commissioners to Host Spring Made in Monmouth on April 27

“The Board of County Commissioners know that small businesses are essential to our local economy and Made in Monmouth is an excellent opportunity for business owners to showcase their locally made products,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “We welcome attendees to shop and support all of the local businesses at this popular event. We thank Brookdale Community College for being a true partner in this venture and offering a great space for this exciting program.”

Made in Monmouth is free for vendors and visitors. All of the business owners who participate manufacture their products in Monmouth County. More than 200 vendors will showcase a wide variety of art, jewelry, accessories, food and drink, home decor and much more.

Made in Monmouth is a part of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioner’s Grow Monmouth initiative.. Grow Monmouth officials meet regularly with business, civic and government leaders to help identify and deliver business resources. The initiative has become a major public-private project to create and retain jobs in Monmouth County.

