Middletown Police Arrest Man Following Attack with Hammer

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 64-year-old man from Edison, with significant injuries to his head. The suspect, Michael Gonzales, 36, of Philadelphia, had been detained by witnesses at the scene and was promptly taken into custody by police.

Investigation showed that Gonzales had struck the victim in the head multiple times with a hand-held sledgehammer. The victim was transported by medivac helicopter to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. During the course of that attack, the suspect also pushed a female, causing her to fall and sustain injuries as well. The female victim was transported by ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Police are not identifying either victim at this time. Police advised that this incident was not a random attack as Gonzales is connected to both victims.

Gonzalez is being charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, as well as Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes. Gonzales is being lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institute pending a retention hearing.

Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.