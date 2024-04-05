© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Murphy Administration Announces New Round Of Offshore Wind Research

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
NOAA

The Murphy Administration has announced a round of funding for offshore wind research and monitoring.

The announcement came through The NJ Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette, who said in a press release, “Development of offshore wind energy is critical to mitigating and responding to the worsening impacts of climate change,” .

The initiative will include research like aerial survey of whales and a whale tagging study.

Wind energy has become a hot topic along the Jersey Shore as groups opposed to the wind farms have said they can cause damage and death to marine life.
Local News Governor Phil Murphy Environment
