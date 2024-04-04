© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Kevin Smith Announces "The 4:30 Movie" Coming This Summer

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 4, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
Kevin Smith
/
Instagram

Kevin Smith has announced that his new film has been picked up. The film called, “The 4:30 Movie” was shot mostly along the Bayshore, the area that made the filmmaker famous.

Rather than shooting in a convenience store, the movie was set in the movie theater he visited as child and now owns, The Smodcastle Cinemas on 1st Street in Atlantic Highlands.

The film is a coming-of-age story set in 1986 centering around 4 teenagers who sneak into movies at their local cineplex. The movie will be released this summer.

Smith rose to fame in the 1990’s with his independently financed film “Clerks”, shot in Leonardo.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan