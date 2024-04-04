Kevin Smith Announces "The 4:30 Movie" Coming This Summer

Kevin Smith has announced that his new film has been picked up. The film called, “The 4:30 Movie” was shot mostly along the Bayshore, the area that made the filmmaker famous.

Rather than shooting in a convenience store, the movie was set in the movie theater he visited as child and now owns, The Smodcastle Cinemas on 1st Street in Atlantic Highlands.

The film is a coming-of-age story set in 1986 centering around 4 teenagers who sneak into movies at their local cineplex. The movie will be released this summer.

Smith rose to fame in the 1990’s with his independently financed film “Clerks”, shot in Leonardo.