Suspect Arrested After "Smash & Grab" Burglaries

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a number of “smash and grab” burglaries of commercial business along the Jersey Shore.

After a five-day investigation, Brielle Police arrested Todd Lansing of Brick and charged him with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

After finding out similar incidents Brielle Police work with departments in Middletown, Keyport, Brick, Wall, Point Pleasant, Monmouth Beach and Neptune City.

Brielle Police Chief Gary Olsen said through a press release, “When we work together like this, it sends a loud and clear message to our hardworking businesses that we take these cares seriously and we care.”

