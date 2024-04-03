Rutgers Lifts COVID-19 Requirements
Rutgers University has lifted its COVID restrictions. As of Monday, the State University of New Jersey will no longer require student’s, faculty, staff, and affiliates to be immunized against COVID-19.
State Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a critic of the requirements said in a statement, “I’m glad Rutgers decided to join the rest of the enlightened world by finally lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. This is something I have been calling for since last year.” O’Scanlon represents 16 municipalities in Monmouth County.
According to the Rutgers announcement, face coverings are not required at the University but are welcomed.