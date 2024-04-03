© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Rutgers Lifts COVID-19 Requirements

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
Rutgers.edu

Rutgers University has lifted its COVID restrictions. As of Monday, the State University of New Jersey will no longer require student’s, faculty, staff, and affiliates to be immunized against COVID-19.

State Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a critic of the requirements said in a statement, “I’m glad Rutgers decided to join the rest of the enlightened world by finally lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. This is something I have been calling for since last year.” O’Scanlon represents 16 municipalities in Monmouth County.

According to the Rutgers announcement, face coverings are not required at the University but are welcomed.
Local News New Jersey CovidEducation
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
