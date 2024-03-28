Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its 2024 Preservation Awards

The Historical Commission’s Preservation Awards program recognizes those who have preserved historic structures in Monmouth County. Private citizens, organizations, businesses or municipalities who recently preserved a historic structure can apply.

Commissioner Erik Anderson said in a press release, “Monmouth County is proud of its rich history and looks forward to acknowledging those who have undertaken difficult and time-consuming preservation projects.” The deadline to submit a nomination form is April 18th. More information and submission forms are available at www.visitmonmouth.com