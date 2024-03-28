© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its 2024 Preservation Awards

WBJB | By Violet Longbons
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:31 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

The Historical Commission’s Preservation Awards program recognizes those who have preserved historic structures in Monmouth County. Private citizens, organizations, businesses or municipalities who recently preserved a historic structure can apply.

Commissioner Erik Anderson said in a press release, “Monmouth County is proud of its rich history and looks forward to acknowledging those who have undertaken difficult and time-consuming preservation projects.” The deadline to submit a nomination form is April 18th. More information and submission forms are available at www.visitmonmouth.com
