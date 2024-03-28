© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Gov. Murphy Reauthorizes NJ’s Transportation Trust Fund for Five More Years

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:06 AM EDT

Citing New Jerseyans safety on its roadways, Governor Phil Murphy signed a law authorizing the states Transportation Trust Fund for an additional 5 years.

Murphy in a press release said, “New Jersey sits at the heart of one of the busiest stretches of commerce in the entire world.”

Part of the funding will come in the form of a gas tax increase and an annual electric vehicle fee of $250 to ensure that all motorists using the roads share in the responsibility to maintain their conditions.
Local News New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
