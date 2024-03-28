Gov. Murphy Reauthorizes NJ’s Transportation Trust Fund for Five More Years

Citing New Jerseyans safety on its roadways, Governor Phil Murphy signed a law authorizing the states Transportation Trust Fund for an additional 5 years.

Murphy in a press release said, “New Jersey sits at the heart of one of the busiest stretches of commerce in the entire world.”

Part of the funding will come in the form of a gas tax increase and an annual electric vehicle fee of $250 to ensure that all motorists using the roads share in the responsibility to maintain their conditions.