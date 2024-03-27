© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Keyport Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 27, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT

On Tuesday morning, March 19, members of the Keyport Police Department responded to a residence on Chingarora Avenue after receiving a request for a wellness check. Upon arrival, responding officers found the victim, Ekaterina Kalyapina, 37, and her husband Ilya Gagin, 39, both deceased. Two small dogs were located within the residence, unharmed. The MCSPCA was contacted, responded, and took custody of the dogs.

An autopsy conducted by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause and manner of death for the pair were homicide and suicide, respectively.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Donovan, III, or Keyport Sergeant Joseph Rendina, at 732-264-0706.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County ProsecutorCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride