Keyport Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

On Tuesday morning, March 19, members of the Keyport Police Department responded to a residence on Chingarora Avenue after receiving a request for a wellness check. Upon arrival, responding officers found the victim, Ekaterina Kalyapina, 37, and her husband Ilya Gagin, 39, both deceased. Two small dogs were located within the residence, unharmed. The MCSPCA was contacted, responded, and took custody of the dogs.

An autopsy conducted by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause and manner of death for the pair were homicide and suicide, respectively.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Donovan, III, or Keyport Sergeant Joseph Rendina, at 732-264-0706.