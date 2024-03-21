Gloucester County Man Charged With Endangering Monmouth County Teen

Jeremy M. Slickerman, 33, of West Deptford is charged with third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

An investigation into this matter was initiated earlier this month by a referral from the Middletown Township Police Department to the MCPO High Tech Bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. The investigation determined that Slickerman had been communicating with the victim via several online chat applications, including Xbox Live, Skype, Discord, and Chat IB. In their conversations, Slickerman encouraged the juvenile to travel to a park near his home, where they could meet. He also suggested that the teen engage in sexual acts with relatives, neighbors, and classmates.

Assisted by members of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office Search Warrant Entry Team and the West Deptford Police Department, members of MCPO located and arrested Slickerman without incident at his home on Friday, March 15.

Slickerman used the username “Blue Jay” on Chat IB, and the username “Tcencho” on the other aforementioned online platforms. A photo of Slickerman is being publicly circulated along with this news release. Anyone with information about his activities is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Dylan Lovgren at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Department Detective Janine Kennedy at 732-615-2100.

This case has been assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos. Information about Slickerman’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.