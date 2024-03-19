Monmouth County Man Charged With Stalking 17-year-old

The arrest is the result of an investigation into multiple incidents in which Watts appeared at the ShopRite of West Long Branch, where he first left notes and flowers for the 17-year old victim. The investigation revealed that he then watched her from the parking lot and followed her in his own vehicle. On another day, he followed the victim to the Long Branch High School, where he left more flowers and a disturbing note on her windshield after watching from afar. As the victim drove home from the school, he then followed her to her residence.

The first reported incident occurred on March 8, 2024 at approximately 10:00 pm.

As a result of an extensive investigation, the suspect was identified. He was operating a 2016 gray Toyota Corolla.

Typically, a defendant’s photo is not released. However, Detectives are seeking additional information about Watts’ activities and looking to identify other possible victims.

If you believe you have been a victim, or have information pertaining to these cases, please contact either West Long Branch Police Detective Ryan Buck at (732) 229-5000 ext. 251 or Sergeant Jeffrey Hanlon at (732) 229-5000 ext. 252. You can also private message us on our Facebook Page or use our anonymous tip line, (732) 403-3500.

Sergeant Scott Rockhill #085 and Patrolman David Brosonski #115 assisted with the investigation along with Patrolman Corcoran of the Long Branch Police Department.

It is important to remember, charges are merely accusations. The defendant is not guilty until proven so through the judicial system.