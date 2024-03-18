Red Bank Brewery Changing Hands

Earlier this month Red Tank Brewing made public a deal between them and Five Dimes Brewing to take over the building on Monmouth Street. In a social media post Red Tank said it was an offer they couldn't refuse. Red Tank owners expressed their gratitude to their customers and mentioned that they had an incredible journey over the years.

In the statement John and Lovina Arcara, Red Tank owners said, " We are confident that FIVE DIMES BREWING will continue to provide exceptional experiences and quality products that you have come to expect."

Matt Potenski Renovations inside the Red Bank Brewery underway

In an interview with the 90.5 The Night Five Dimes Brewing owner Chris Alepa mentioned that minor renovations are slated for the bar and seating area as well as some new brewing equipment. He also mentioned they plan on hosting bands on Friday and Saturdays with Trivia nights on Thursdays and acoustic artists on Sunday.

Alepa said, "We plan on putting out close to 16 beers. Four or five will be from our Westwood line-up. We will also do a hard seltzer." Four of those beers are the brewery's flagship beers.

The plan is to have the brewery open in about 30 days.