Plans for Dollar General In Middletown Gets Pulled

Early last week applications to open a Dollar General store on Leonardville Road were submitted to the Middletown planning board. The developer, Hampshire Belford LLC, sought to build the store next to the vacant Wells Fargo bank building on the same lot. Backlash rose quickly from residents who were displeased with this proposal.

Over a dozen town residents attended the planning board meeting Wednesday where the application was reviewed. Middletown Communications Director Tara Berson confirmed that the developers withdrew their original application during Wednesday’s meeting.

On June 5th, they are scheduled to provide testimony for a new application. There is a chance they may not continue this project, and at the moment there are no future plans for this site.