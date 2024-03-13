© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Plans for Dollar General In Middletown Gets Pulled

WBJB | By Violet Longbons
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:06 AM EDT
Tom Brennan
Lot where the Dollar General was set up be built

Developer pulls plug on plans for a discount store in Middletown

Early last week applications to open a Dollar General store on Leonardville Road were submitted to the Middletown planning board. The developer, Hampshire Belford LLC, sought to build the store next to the vacant Wells Fargo bank building on the same lot. Backlash rose quickly from residents who were displeased with this proposal.

Over a dozen town residents attended the planning board meeting Wednesday where the application was reviewed. Middletown Communications Director Tara Berson confirmed that the developers withdrew their original application during Wednesday’s meeting.

On June 5th, they are scheduled to provide testimony for a new application. There is a chance they may not continue this project, and at the moment there are no future plans for this site.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletown
Violet Longbons
See stories by Violet Longbons