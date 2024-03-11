© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Kim Wins Ocean County Democratic Convention in Run For Senate Seat

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
Andy Kim, of NJ's 3rd Congressional District

New Jersey’s Senate race is heating up. Although incumbent Bob Menendez has not announced if he will seek a fourth term, he has two candidates via for the job from within his own party.

Tammy Murphy, wife of Governor Phil Murphy is squaring up against Congressmen Andy Kim, from New Jersey’s 3rd District.

Over the weekend Kim defeated Murphy at Ocean County’s Democratic convention. Out of the 10 counties holding conventions Kim has beaten Murphy 6 times.

New Jersey holds it’s Republican and Democratic primaries on June 4th.
Local News Ocean CountyElections
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
