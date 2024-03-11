Kim Wins Ocean County Democratic Convention in Run For Senate Seat

New Jersey’s Senate race is heating up. Although incumbent Bob Menendez has not announced if he will seek a fourth term, he has two candidates via for the job from within his own party.

Tammy Murphy, wife of Governor Phil Murphy is squaring up against Congressmen Andy Kim, from New Jersey’s 3rd District.

Over the weekend Kim defeated Murphy at Ocean County’s Democratic convention. Out of the 10 counties holding conventions Kim has beaten Murphy 6 times.

New Jersey holds it’s Republican and Democratic primaries on June 4th.