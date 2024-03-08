© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
NJ Senate Bill Introduced To Test Drivers Blood For Majiuana

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST
Tom Brennan

A bill in front of the New Jersey State Senate would require drivers in the Garden State to submit a blood sample if suspected to be under the influence of marijuana or any other narcotic.

The bill's introduction comes three years after marijuana became legal in the state. This new bill amends the law that allows law enforcement to ask for a breath test from a driver they suspect is under the influence of alcohol. As part of the bill, a driver would be able to choose where those samples are taken.

Shirley K. Turner, the sponsor of the bill, introduced a similar bill in the last session of the Legislature however it never reached a committee vote.
