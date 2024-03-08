Monmouth County Surrogate's Office Launches New eFile Site

The Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office has announced the launch of eFile, a new online service that allows residents and professionals to securely access the probate process online from anywhere, including the comfort of home.

This will offer applicants the freedom to choose the location where they want to complete the process. The aim is to make this experience as smooth and stress-free as possible. The Surrogate’s website now features a link to the eFile portal at VisitMonmouth.com/surrogate.

The portal enables applicants to enter necessary information and upload required documents. The main office in Freehold, along with satellite offices in Neptune and Shrewsbury, will continue to assist residents and families with matters such as probate, estate administration, adoptions and guardianship. The services are available through phone, email, fax, in person and now electronically through the new eFile portal.