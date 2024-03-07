© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Locations for Early Voting in Monmouth County Announced

WBJB | By Violet Longbons
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST
Clerk Hanlon and County Election Officials hosted a press conference on October 21, 2021
Monmouth County Clerk's Office
The early voting locations for the June 4th Primary elections have just been announced.

The County Board of Elections just released the 10 early voting locations in Monmouth County for the 2024 Primary Elections.

According to the County Clerk’s office, voters may cast their ballots early in person from May 29th through June 2nd at one of these designated early locations. Voters may also choose to vote by mail or June 4th, the primary election day, at their designated polling location.

More information is available at https://www.monmouthcountyvotes.com/voter-information/polling-places/
