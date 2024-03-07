Locations for Early Voting in Monmouth County Announced

The County Board of Elections just released the 10 early voting locations in Monmouth County for the 2024 Primary Elections.

According to the County Clerk’s office, voters may cast their ballots early in person from May 29th through June 2nd at one of these designated early locations. Voters may also choose to vote by mail or June 4th, the primary election day, at their designated polling location.

More information is available at https://www.monmouthcountyvotes.com/voter-information/polling-places/

