Ocean Township Man Charged With Strict Liability Drug Induced Death.

On December 26, 2023, Officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, Officers discovered the body of the victim – already deceased from an apparent drug overdose. A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, revealed that Liu had supplied Heroin/Fentanyl to the victim. On December 28, 2023, Detectives from the aforementioned agencies established stationary and mobile surveillance on Liu. On that date, Detectives observed Liu operating a motor vehicle in the area of his residence. Detectives effectuated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle and Liu was taken into custody without incident. As a result of the investigation, Liu was initially charged with Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl, and Possession of Crack Cocaine, on December 28, 2023. Liu was served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis recently received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system. Based upon this toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of his death. As a consequence, on February 15, 2024, Liu was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On February 20, 2024, Liu surrendered himself to Berkeley Township Police Headquarters. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Berkeley Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department Detective Bureau, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their combined and collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

