Man Apprehended in Attack Outside Toms River Store

Upon arrival, the individuals involved had left the scene. It was reported that a female had been kidnapped at knifepoint by a male acquaintance, who then assaulted her, leaving her unconscious at a different location. The victim received medical treatment at a local hospital for her injuries.

The suspect, identified as Luis Morenogutierrez, was apprehended by the Englewood Police Department and transported to Toms River Police Headquarters. He faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and was lodged at the Ocean County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Toms River Police Detective Parente at 732-349-0150 extension 1391.