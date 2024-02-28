© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Man Apprehended in Attack Outside Toms River Store

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:26 AM EST

Upon arrival, the individuals involved had left the scene. It was reported that a female had been kidnapped at knifepoint by a male acquaintance, who then assaulted her, leaving her unconscious at a different location. The victim received medical treatment at a local hospital for her injuries.

The suspect, identified as Luis Morenogutierrez, was apprehended by the Englewood Police Department and transported to Toms River Police Headquarters. He faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and was lodged at the Ocean County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Toms River Police Detective Parente at 732-349-0150 extension 1391.
Tags
Local News Ocean CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride