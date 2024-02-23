© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Proposed Bill to Require E-Bikes be Registered and Insured in New Jersey

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
NJ.gov

Bill S2292 would require low-speed electric bikes and scooters to be registered with the Motor Vehicle Commission and insured with liability coverage, personal injury protection coverage for pedestrians, and uninsured motorist coverage. The bill is co-sponsored by Senators Vin Gopal of New Jersey’s 11th district and Nicholas P. Scutari of the 22nd district.

Opponents of the proposal argue that this would disproportionately impact low-income people who may rely on e-bikes instead of cars as well as discourage people looking to use e-bikes as a more sustainable mode of transportation.

The bill was approved by the State Senate's Transportation Committee and has moved on to be reviewed by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.
Scott Pendell
