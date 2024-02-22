Governor Murphy Announces Allocation of $95 Million from New Jersey’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund

“Today we are making a historic investment in life-saving and life-changing programs that will connect those suffering from a substance use disorder with the help they need. By bringing together service providers, subject matter experts, and those who have experienced firsthand the impact of the opioid crisis, we have identified key programs to maximize the State’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund,” said Governor Murphy. “Together, the services being funded will empower families and individuals in New Jersey who have felt the devastating impact of addiction, giving them the resources necessary to support sustained recovery.”

This funding will be invested in initiatives to bolster services and address the needs of those who have been adversely impacted by the opioid crisis:

$24 million over two years to expand harm reduction and drug user health services at authorized Harm Reduction Centers, and to deploy harm reduction supplies through partner organizations in high-need areas. This will support startup and expansion by the 32-and-counting Harm Reduction Center sites authorized under P.L. 2021, c.396 as implemented in 2023;

$17.505 million over three years to expand operations at New Jersey’s 22 Community Peer Recovery Centers, which provide treatment information and other resources in supportive, substance-free environments;

$9.025 million over three years to replace and add mobile units providing Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services in the community;

$19.5 million over three years to scale remote referrals to enable 24/7 connections to care from vetted treatment providers and harm reduction services. This statewide expansion aims to build upon federal funding that DOH is using to pilot the Medication for Addiction Treatment & Electronic Referrals (MATTERS NJ) platform in four counties;

$17 million over three years to bolster the supported housing continuum, including emergency shelter beds for immediate needs, short-term rental subsidies, transitional housing beds, and permanent housing assistance; and

$8.1 million over three years to expand the New Jersey Keeping Families Together program, which supports parents with opioid use disorder through housing vouchers and rental subsidies, case management, linkage to community services, and therapeutic supports.

The Departments of Human Services, Health, and Children and Families will administer these initiatives. Meanwhile, New Jersey will continue to address new challenges in the opioid response including the emerging threat of fentanyl adulterated or associated with xylazine (FAAX) in the drug supply nationwide. In 2024, $500,000 will be used to deploy wound care supplies, hygiene kits, and – through authority under P.L.2023, c.224 enacted in January – xylazine testing supplies.

Collectively, this spending builds on the hundreds of millions of state and federal dollars that the Murphy Administration has already invested to reduce harm and save lives through innovation and evidence-based initiatives across state agencies.

“We are incredibly proud to announce our initial spending recommendations and decisions, which invest significantly and strategically in initiatives designed to end and recover from the opioid epidemic in New Jersey,” said Sarah Adelman, New Jersey Human Services Commissioner and Chairperson of the Advisory Council. “We are hopeful these initiatives will have a meaningful impact on individuals and families affected by opioid use. These recommendations serve as the foundation on which we will continue to build in response to the ever evolving and multifaceted disease of addiction.”

"While we are starting to see signs of progress in turning the tide of the opioid overdose epidemic, we still have a long way to go. The good news is we have evidence-based tools that work and an administration that’s putting in the work and dollars to meet the scale of this public health crisis,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston. "Today’s investments reinforce this administration’s commitment to treat overdose and addiction as the health conditions that they are, and to expand harm reduction services and medications in the community, meeting individuals where they are to save lives."

"At DCF, we recognize that addiction almost always has a destabilizing effect on families, with impacts on housing, employment, and relationships between parents, their children, and extended family,” said NJ Department of Children and Families First Deputy Commissioner Katherine Stoehr. “This crucial funding will strengthen and expand our Keeping Families Together Initiative, a powerful supportive housing program that helps DCF-engaged families remain safely together and receive important wrap around supports and services while they work through the recovery and healing process. On behalf of all the families who will benefit from this investment, thank you to the Murphy Administration for leveraging this funding to advance restorative strategies that will support generational resilience and bolster families’ capacity to act as a nurturing unit while navigating addiction recovery.”

“My office continues to work hard to ensure that the companies that created the opioid crisis are held accountable for the incalculable harm it has done to our residents and our communities,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “No amount of money can undo the suffering caused by this crisis or bring back the lives lost, but I applaud Governor Murphy and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council in choosing to prioritize programs that will reduce harm created by the opioid crisis, increase treatment and recovery services across the state, and build and foster resiliency for those struggling with substance use disorder. This focus will save lives and bring needed resources to communities across New Jersey.”

The Advisory Council, which was established by Executive Order No. 305, and codified by P.L.2023, c.25, is tasked with making recommendations for the Administration’s consideration regarding the prioritization and effective use of the State’s share of the nationwide settlement agreements with several opioid manufacturers and distributors for their contributions to the ongoing opioid epidemic. The State of New Jersey, along with eligible counties and municipalities, will receive over $1 billion in settlement funds over the next two decades. As a result, the Advisory Council is also undertaking longer-term strategic planning.

"The recommendations presented by the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council are designed for New Jerseyans and by New Jerseyans. We listened intently to the voices of those impacted by the crisis, and these recommendations directly address their needs. This is about positive change, undoing historical harms, and putting the well-being of our residents first," said Solomon Middleton-Williams, Newark Community Street Team Deputy Director and Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council Member.

"These recommendations collectively represent strong consideration and prioritization of the perspectives of the public and those personally impacted by the opioid epidemic, thoughtful engagement with government agencies, and a reflection of the cross-section of expertise that Council members bring to bear. I look forward to the work yet to come and continued engagement around paths forward in addressing this issue," said Mavis Asiedu-Frimpong, Director of the Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs and Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council Member.

"This initial set of recommendations for the allocation of the Opioid Settlement funds marks a significant milestone in New Jersey's approach to addressing addiction. This strategic investment in recovery support and harm reduction services reflects a commitment to fostering sustainable solutions and promoting long-term well-being for individuals impacted by addiction in our state. It's a pivotal step forward in our collective efforts to build a stronger, healthier future for all New Jersey residents," said Morgan Thompson, CEO of Prevention Links, Co-Founder of New Jersey Coalition for Addiction Recovery Support (NJ-CARS), and Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council Member.

“It is truly a historic day as the Governor dedicates Opioid Settlement funds to a broad array of services that will save lives and foster recovery. This initial round of funding is being translated into concrete help that is so diverse in its application that it will touch many populations with different needs. From housing to medication assisted treatment to legal services and harm reduction, among other purposes, this funding is both fortifying and expanding existing programs and supporting new initiatives. I applaud the process that the Governor has guided and look forward to the continuing work of the Advisory Council to make recommendations for future funding,” said Debra L. Wentz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NJAMHAA and Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council Member.

"We are taking funds from bad actors who contributed directly to the overdose crisis and investing them in evidence-based services that save lives. The first round of recommendations reflects the urgent need to expand harm reduction and housing, which were clear demands in public listening sessions and backed by data presented to the council," said Jenna Mellor, Executive Director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition and Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council Member. "The historical context is important here. Before the Murphy administration, New Jersey lagged behind other states in embracing a public health approach to drug use. Now we can use these dollars to build a strong harm reduction foundation and make up for decades of disinvestment, so that future settlement dollars can go toward building on this progress and pursuing innovative approaches that have had success in other states and countries."

“Harm Reduction is not a philosophy. It is a science with an evidence-based approach. Too often we the providers, family members, and community have our agenda on how someone should recover. There is no one-solution approach. Harm Reduction will allow the individual to help the individual create their treatment plan and goals. Empowering them to be their captain to steer away from unhealthy behaviors and situations. Choosing healthy alternatives,” said Brian McGovern, CEO of New Jersey Community Research Initiative.

More details about the opioid settlements spending process in New Jersey and any future opportunities to provide input will be posted here.