Former Ocean Gate Mayor Sentenced to 3 Years

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s office announced that Paul Kennedy, the former Mayor of Ocean Gate, was sentenced to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a pattern of official misconduct. An investigation revealed that Kennedy, as Mayor, failed to turn over proceeds from the sale of borough assets and kept those proceeds for his own personal benefit. Kennedy failed to deposit borough parking meter funds in the borough’s bank account, he sold borough office furniture through his private Facebook Marketplace account, and he collected cash from the sale of scrap metal from the Borough Recycling Center.

Kennedy also converted funds donated by contributors to “Friends of Ocean Gate” for his re-election campaign, as well as the campaign of his running mates, for his personal benefit.

Kennedy’s sentence is subject to a two-year term of parole ineligibility and Kennedy is permanently disqualified from holding any future public office or employment.