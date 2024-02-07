Man Arrested After Crashing Through Spring Lake Boardwalk

Shortly after midnight on Monday, February 5th, Spring Lake Police Department received a report that a Ford Pickup truck had driven off Ocean Avenue, crashing through several railings on the boardwalk and was attempting to leave the scene. When police arrived, the truck was lodged on the edge of the boardwalk. The driver, 39-year-old Julian Uribe Munoz of Spring Lake, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and several other traffic offenses.

The owner of the vehicle, 28-year-old Marvin Cruz-Palma of Passaic, was also charged with multiple offenses including allowing a suspended driver to operate a motor vehicle and allowing a vehicle to be operated without a required interlock device.

The boardwalk sustained significant damage and the repairs are being assessed by the Spring Lake Department of Public Works.