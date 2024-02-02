Auto Accident Kills Pedestrian in Ocean Township

Shortly before 6pm on Tuesday night, a 68-year-old man was struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross West Park Avenue in Ocean Township. The driver was a 53-year-old man in a 2017 Dodge Caravan. The pedestrian was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:32pm. No charges or summonses have been issued at this time.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Ocean Township Police Department is underway. Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is encouraged to contact MCPO Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Department Officer Ryan Krug at 732-531-1800.