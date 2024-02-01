Asbury Park Man Sentenced to 12 Years After Selling Cocaine to Undercover Cop
Tyheim McGhee of Asbury Park pled guilty to three charges related to the possession and distribution of cocaine.
He has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison. The charges come from a joint investigation by the Monmouth and Ocean County Prosecutor’s offices that took place over February and March of 2023. During this time McGhee sold more than ½ an ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four occasions. The investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant on McGhee’s Asbury Park residence which yielded over 5 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.