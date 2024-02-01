© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Asbury Park Man Sentenced to 12 Years After Selling Cocaine to Undercover Cop

WBJB | By Scott Pendell
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

Tyheim McGhee of Asbury Park pled guilty to three charges related to the possession and distribution of cocaine.

He has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison. The charges come from a joint investigation by the Monmouth and Ocean County Prosecutor’s offices that took place over February and March of 2023. During this time McGhee sold more than ½ an ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four occasions. The investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant on McGhee’s Asbury Park residence which yielded over 5 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyAsbury ParkCrimeMonmouth County Prosecutor
Scott Pendell
See stories by Scott Pendell