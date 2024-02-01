Asbury Park Man Sentenced to 12 Years After Selling Cocaine to Undercover Cop

He has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison. The charges come from a joint investigation by the Monmouth and Ocean County Prosecutor’s offices that took place over February and March of 2023. During this time McGhee sold more than ½ an ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four occasions. The investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant on McGhee’s Asbury Park residence which yielded over 5 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.