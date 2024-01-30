Governor Murphy Announces Francis K. O’Connor to Serve as Commissioner of the Department of Transportation

“With more than four decades of experience working within transportation agencies across the country, Fran is immensely qualified to advance my Administration’s efforts to continue building a transportation system that is more modern and more accessible than ever before,” said Governor Murphy. “As a New Jersey resident and former New Jersey Turnpike Authority employee, Fran shares my commitment to safe, efficient transportation for all New Jersey residents and commuters. I thank Diane for her exemplary service as DOT Commissioner, and I am confident she will continue to excel in her role as my Chief of Staff.”

“It has been an honor to lead the New Jersey Department of Transportation for the past six years,” said current DOT Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “I am turning the reins over to an extraordinary transportation leader in Fran O’Connor, who will continue to advance NJDOT’s important mission.”

"I am truly honored to be considered to serve the Governor as the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation,” said incoming DOT Commissioner O’Connor. “I am excited to be able to help implement the Governor's transportation vision for New Jersey and to build on the great work that Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti has done over the past six years for transportation in our state.”

A seasoned transportation executive with over 40 years of shared public and private sector experience, O’Connor has established himself as a respected and trusted advisor in the development and execution of transportation projects. With a strategic focus on toll road agencies, O’Connor has a firm grasp of the project delivery process and has been responsible for delivering complex, multi-million-dollar projects for public sector clients across the country.