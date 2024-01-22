Fulfill Donates Five Vans to Monmouth and Ocean County Pantry Partners

Over the past six months, Fulfill and its network of partner pantries have been distributing enough food for approximately 1.3 million meals per month. Pantry utilization in Monmouth and Ocean counties has more than doubled since pre-pandemic levels, and remains at an all-time high, up 30% over last year. In 2023, Fulfill and its network of local distribution agencies distributed more than 17.1 million pounds of food, compared to 3 million pounds in 2001, when the nonprofit organization first moved into its current warehouse.

The five pantries that are now equipped with vans have also been matched with nearby food retailers, allowing them to coordinate larger and more frequent food pick-ups. This ensures excess food leaves the retailers and makes it to the food pantries, while helping to close the gap on the demand for produce, frozen foods, meats and fresh bakery items.

“During these times of prolonged demand, we can leave nothing on the table,” said Triada Stampas, President & CEO of Fulfill. “These van donations are a win-win: Our pantry partners need reliable vehicles to be able to bring in good food on a regular basis, and local retailers are able to donate more wholesome food rather than adding to our waste stream. We appreciate the support of the State of New Jersey and particularly that of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, who understands the complexities surrounding the growing demands on food banks and pantries across our region and the state.”

The five food pantries receiving vans are:

Freehold Area Open Door Pantry – Freehold

Faith Community Food Pantry – Bayville

St. Brigid’s Pantry and Kitchen at St. James Episcopal Church – Long Branch

Jackson Women of Today Food Pantry – Jackson

St. Luke’s Toms River Food Pantry – Toms River

“I am thrilled to take part in this event that equips these five pantries with better transportation vehicles, enabling them to do more, efficiently, in picking up and delivering greater supplies of excess retail food,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. “I am committed to supporting the food banks and pantries that are helping New Jersey’s families and individuals access what they need to be successful.”

In total, Fulfill has approximately 300 network partners covering Monmouth and Ocean counties. The five partners receiving vans were selected based on their ability to successfully participate in Fulfill’s Enabled Agency Program, their capacity to receive and distribute a higher volume of donated food, and their proximity to retail partners. Fulfill’s retail partners are:

Aldi locations in Forked River, Freehold, Howell and West Long Branch

BJ’s in Howell

Costco in Morganville

ShopRite locations in Bayville and Long Branch

Stop & Shop locations in Jackson, Howell and Whiting

Target locations in Eatontown, Howell and Manalapan

Trader Joe’s in Freehold

Walmart in Howell

Wegmans in Manalapan

Whole Foods in Marlboro

The vehicle grants represent a major investment in supporting a strong pantry network, which is core to Fulfill’s strategy to build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Fulfill has made grants to its pantry partners in response to their capacity needs since 2013.

“Our strategic plan calls for us to increase our warehouse capacity and we will undertake a capital campaign to help us meet this fundraising goal,” said Stampas. “The community need for food keeps growing and we must be in a position to keep up with the demand. A larger warehouse with more storage for fresh produce and meats will enable us to provide more diverse food offerings that are critical aspects of healthy diets.”

PHOTO CAPTIONS

IMG_2149: New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-Middlesex) addresses the crowd gathered at Fulfill’s headquarters in Neptune, where five brand new delivery vehicles were donated to food pantry partners.

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-Middlesex) addresses the crowd gathered at Fulfill’s headquarters in Neptune, where five brand new delivery vehicles were donated to food pantry partners. IMG_2203: Triada Stampas, President & CEO, Fulfill; New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin; Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth); and Assemblywoman Luanna M. Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) stand in front of five brand new delivery vehicles. Fulfill donated the vehicles to food pantry partners, which will allow them to complete larger and more frequent food pick-ups from area retailers.

Triada Stampas, President & CEO, Fulfill; New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin; Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth); and Assemblywoman Luanna M. Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) stand in front of five brand new delivery vehicles. Fulfill donated the vehicles to food pantry partners, which will allow them to complete larger and more frequent food pick-ups from area retailers. IMG_2216: Triada Stampas, President & CEO, Fulfill leads New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin on a tour of Fulfill’s warehouse in Neptune.

About Fulfill FoodBankFulfill, the FoodBank for Monmouth and Ocean counties, has been dedicated to addressing hunger in the Jersey Shore community since 1984. As an active member of Feeding America, Fulfill proudly works with a network of nearly 300 partners, including soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters to provide 1.1 million meals per month to area residents, families, children, seniors, and veterans in need. Committed to more than just food distribution, Fulfill also offers connections to affordable healthcare options, Medicaid, SNAP benefit assistance programs, and other services to help neighbors lead healthy and self-sufficient lives. To learn more or become involved, visit www.fulfillnj.org.