Brielle Officer Charged With Illegally Accessing Law Enforcement Databases

Brian M. Dreher, 37, of Brick Township, is charged with one count of third-degree Computer Theft.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Responsibility Unit and the Brielle Police Department revealed that from December 2020 to November 2023 Dreher was accessing multiple law enforcement database systems to look up information on a number of people within Dreher’s personal life. Dreher is currently suspended without pay.

“Any transgression of this nature by an officer is unacceptable,” Prosecutor Santiago stated. “While this officer’s action is not indicative of the majority of our police officers across Monmouth County, we must continue to hold our officers responsible to build upon the trust of the community we serve.”

“This is a very sad and disappointing situation,” Brielle Police Chief Gary Olsen said. “When any officer engages in this type of conduct, he/she violates the trust and integrity of the community in which they have sworn to protect and serve. Police officers are held to a higher standard, and it is essential that we always do the right thing in order to maintain public confidence in our police department. Behavior such as this is unacceptable, and will never be tolerated.”

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Professional Responsibility Unit. Dreher is being represented by Mitchell J. Ansell, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.