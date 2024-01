Chanya Cole, 13-year-old female, of Neptune Township. Chanya was last seen on George Street in Neptune Township on 1/14/2024 at approximately 7:00PM. She was wearing a black puffer coat and black leggings. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Det. Louis Berardi at (732) 988-8000 ext. 418 or call 9-1-1.